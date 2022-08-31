Grand reopening Friday for Lakeview Golf Course

Local golfers have another place to tee off as the Lakeview Golf Course is coming back to life.
The City of Meridian Parks and Recreation will host a grand reopening of the course Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., where golfers are encouraged to come out and get their swing on.
“It's been a long time coming,” said Thomas Adams, the city's parks and recreation director. “A lot of players are excited about getting a chance to play on the new greens because they've been in bad shape through the years.”
Many improvements have been made to the course, including 18 new greens, Adams said.
“We're making progress to make the golf course more presentable to attract more members and just build on that,” Adams added.
The public is invited to the reopening and prizes and raffles will be offered.
The course is located at 2633 Lakeview Golf Course Road in Meridian.
