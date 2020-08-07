Grad Bag Pickup at MCC

Submitted photo

Anna Kate Henry of Meridian shows her Meridian Community College graduation gear after she participated in the College’s Grad Bag Pickup. Students who were candidates for graduation drove through the parking lot at Ivy Hall to get a bag that included a program of the ceremony, a diploma cover, a graduation cap and tassel, instructions on how to participate in the online graduation and a few surprises. The event was in preparation for the Summer Commencement that’s set for Sunday, Aug. 4. The online event will be streamed to the College’s Facebook Page and its YouTube channel @meridiancommunitycollege.