Grace, Coleman discuss pre-trial diversion, safety in race for district attorney

Nearly one year after a judge swore in Kassie Coleman as the 10th Circuit Court's new district attorney, she is hoping voters choose to keep her in the role.
Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Coleman to the position, which handles Kemper, Lauderdale, Clarke and Wayne County cases, after Bilbo Mitchell retired.
Coleman, a Republican, faces Democrat Michael Grace in the Nov. 5 general election.
“I have the experience, not just as the DA for the past year, but 16 years of prosecuting felony-level cases,” Coleman said. “I really want to make this community as safe as it can be and I want to build those partnerships that we can come back together.”
Her most important partnership, Coleman said, is with law enforcement.
She said her office has trained 250 officers since November and her goal is to continue training every quarter in the basics of report writing, gathering evidence and presenting evidence at trial.
One of the challenges the district faces is a docket backlogged with cases, Coleman said.
She pointed to delays for autopsy, ballistics and fingerprint reports due to a state medical examiner's office and state crime lab she said are both understaffed.
If Coleman wins the election, she said she would like to add more assistants and investigators and expand the pre-trial diversion program she started.
Under the program, nonviolent first offenders can avoid a felony conviction if they agree to pay certain fees, undergo drug testing and monitoring, secure employment, and avoid committing new crimes, she said.
“Our goal by the end of this year is that we have it set up so by your second trial setting, you either take that program or it’s off the table,” she said.
Grace, an attorney who owns a law practice in Quitman, said he wants to change the status quo and create a safer district.
Mass incarceration and pretrial detention of people who simply cannot afford bail are some of the issues in the criminal justice system, he said.
“If you have somebody who lives hand to mouth and they’ve been accused of a crime...and they’re not able to bail out because they’re poor, they’re stuck in jail, they miss rent, they are not able to take their kids to school,” he said.
Whether real or perceived, there's a corruption issue in the community, Grace said, one he said he would focus on investigating if elected.
Grace agreed that the docket is overburdened and said he would support expanding the pre-trial diversion program.
“Any time that we can rehabilitate people who have a mental health issue or a drug problem, that would be preferable over incarceration because I don’t believe incarcerating those people really has any positive effect for them or for society,” Grace said.
One agency alone can't solve the crime problem, he said.
“We want to try to get everybody involved and take back our community.”
