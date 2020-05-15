Gov. Tate Reeves signed an amended order Friday allowing tattoo parlors and dance studios to reopen under similar restrictions to those issued for barber shops, salons and gyms.
Tattoo parlors must be deep-cleaned daily and only one customer per employee is allowed inside at a time.
Employees in contact with customers are to wear masks and gloves and customers must wear masks.
Reeves announced casinos would be allowed to open on May 21.
“It will not be at full capacity,” he said in a news conference Friday. “There will be social distancing rules in place, but it is progress.”
Under the amended order, restaurants that do not serve alcohol are permitted to offer in-house dining to the public 24 hours a day.
“None of these reopening efforts mean that the danger is gone,” Reeves said.
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Friday, for a total of 566.
Records show 45 people from the county have died from the virus, including 27 who lived in long-term care facilities.
Lauderdale County has the second highest total of cases in Mississippi and the highest total of deaths, according to the latest update.
The county also has the highest number of outbreaks at long-term care and residential care facilities, with a total of 15.
As of Friday, 23 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were being hospitalized at Anderson Regional Medical Center, according to Anderson's website.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The Meridian Housing Authority began distributing 4,800 masks to its nine sites Friday morning. Residents are required to wear the masks when they are outside.
The Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency will be issuing reusable face masks to county residents starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 16.
Distribution sites include: Meridian Community College Dulaney Center on Hwy 19 N; The Meridian Little Theater on Hwy 39 N; and the LEMA Office at 2525 14th St., Meridian.
LEMA will distribute masks while supplies last or until noon.
There is a limited supply and LEMA stated it is working to secure additional masks.
MSDH confirmed 97 cases and 11 deaths in Clarke County, 100 cases and seven deaths in Kemper County, 369 cases and 19 deaths in Neshoba County and 172 cases and two deaths in Newton County.
MSDH reported 318 new cases in Mississippi Friday, for a total of 10,801 and 13 additional deaths, for a total of 493. Two of the deaths were identified through death certificate reports from May 4-5, MSDH said.
The health department reported that as of Thursday, 106,823 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Mississippi.
