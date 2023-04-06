As area residents head into the holiday weekend, local government offices are planning to close in observance of Good Friday.
Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson said all Lauderdale County offices will be closed Friday in observance of the holiday. County offices include the tax collector, tax assessor, circuit clerk, board of supervisors, road department, justice court and more.
Marion Mayor Larry Gill said Town Hall would also be closed for Good Friday, with offices reopening to the public on Monday.
The City of Meridian will not observe any special hours for the holiday weekend, according to Communications Director Ida Brown. City offices will be operating as normal Friday and Monday.
Emergency services and first responders will remain open and operating throughout the holiday weekend.
