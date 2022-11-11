'GOD BLESS AMERICA' City marks Veterans Day at Doughboy Monument

Lauderdale County and Meridian residents gathered Friday at the Doughboy Monument in downtown Meridian to recognize and pay respects to military veterans throughout East Mississippi on Veterans Day.
Veterans Day, which is held annually on November 11, coincides with Armistice Day that marks the official end of World War I. The national holiday is set aside to recognize men and women from all branches of the military and to reflect on the rights and freedoms their service and sacrifice provides.
Keynote speaker Ret. Air Force Lt. Col Kelly A. Miller, who served as commanding officer of the 186th Operations Group at Key Field Air National Guard Base, said recognizing those who served is important, but recognizing the sacrifices of their families back home is also needed.
“Across the many miles and over the many weeks, months or even years that separate them, those who stay behind continue their lives but always with the worry their loved ones may be facing danger while they’re gone,” he said. “Those of us who have served could not have done our duty without the support on the home front.”
Miller also encouraged those in attendance to examine their own connections with veterans through family, friends, coworkers and others. Veterans, he said, are all around, and there are many ways to show support.
“Veterans are all around us, everywhere we look,” he said. “And some of those veterans are wounded. Some with injuries we can see, and some with injuries we cannot see.”
An array of veterans organizations exists to support veterans, Miller said. Some support wounded veterans, some support veterans in general, he said, but supporting one of those groups can go a long way in helping veterans and honoring them year round.
“It’s always a worthy cause,” he said.
As the nation took time to recognize veterans Friday, Miller challenged residents to go further. Instead of reflecting on the freedoms owed to veterans, he said, make an effort to protect those freedoms for others.
“We don’t have to join a branch of the military to actively defend our way of life. We can can protect our freedom simply by maintaining it here in America, for example by voting in elections as we did just a couple days ago, or by speaking out when we see injustice” he said.
Defending freedom also means making sure the rights and freedoms veterans fought for are afforded to all Americans, Miller said, and that can be accomplished by volunteering in the community or teaching children about what it means to be an American.
While Veterans Day is a celebration of those who served, Miller said, it is also a call to arms to protect what veterans fought for and make sure the freedoms Americans enjoy will carry on to future generations.
