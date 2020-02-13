'Go Red For Women' spotlights heart disease

In observance of National American Heart Month an event “Go Red for Women” was held at the MSU Riley Center Thursday, Feb. 13. Sponsored by Anderson Regional Medical Center along with a representative from the American Heart Association, a panel of local physicians were present to answer questions about the number one health risk for women which is heart disease. Guests were also invited to play a trivia game teaching them about heart and stroke health.
Physicians on the panel were Dr. Zaineb Daud, neurologist at Anderson Regional Medical Center; Dr. Zaid Altheeb, and Dr. Jennifer Rodriguez, interventional cardiologists at Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS).
Pictured from left: Drs. Zaineb Daud, Zaid Altheeb, and Jennifer Rodriguez.
