Giving blood at MCC

Meridian Community College Sports Information Director Chris Haralson watches as Mississippi Blood Services Donor Specialist Houston Sherrod monitors the tubing from Haralson’s arm Tuesday during a blood drive on the MCC campus hosted by Campus Life. “MCC has a proud tradition of giving back to the community in many ways. The blood drive is just one way to help ensure our community has everything it needs,” said Leanne Motes, campus life coordinator. “The community has helped us so much, we need to help the community.” A second day of giving blood is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 in the front of Graham Gymnasium. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can save time. To make an appointment, go to meridiancc.edu/blood.

