Meridian Community College Sports Information Director Chris Haralson watches as Mississippi Blood Services Donor Specialist Houston Sherrod monitors the tubing from Haralson’s arm Tuesday during a blood drive on the MCC campus hosted by Campus Life. “MCC has a proud tradition of giving back to the community in many ways. The blood drive is just one way to help ensure our community has everything it needs,” said Leanne Motes, campus life coordinator. “The community has helped us so much, we need to help the community.” A second day of giving blood is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 in the front of Graham Gymnasium. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can save time. To make an appointment, go to meridiancc.edu/blood.
Giving blood at MCC
- Submitted
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Graveside services for Mr. Richard Earl Cole will be Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 11 a.m., at New Prospect Cemetery, Savoy. Visitation: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner's OP Chapel.
QUITMAN - Ms. Hollingshead, or Nana as she was affectionately known, died Aug. 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was 82 years old. Nana has now been reunited with her husband, Thomas Hollingshead and there is no doubt they are talking about Tom buying hunting dogs, and when…
QUITMAN - Graveside services for Mr. Lewis Johnson will be Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Musgrove Cemetery, Enterprise. Visitation: one hour prior to services at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home, Quitman.
A memorial service for James "Big Jamie" Thomas will be held at a later date. Mr. Thomas, 48, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Anderson Regional Medical Center. Friends may sign the register at www.stephensfunerals.com.
Mr. Richard Eugene Donovan passed away, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at The Oaks Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Meridian, Miss. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with his arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tonya Williams remembered for community involvement in Meridian
- Joyce's owner to retire, hand off Meridian shop to her daughter
- Barnes’ desire to impart life lessons to students, players has him still at Lamar after painful 2019 fall semester
- MIKE GILES: Father-son team land record bass at Lake Tom Bailey
- Northeast Lauderdale High welcomes new administrators
- Collinsville man faces DUI manslaughter charge
- Kevin Roberts Jr. invited to inaugural Perfect Game 12U Select Fest
- Law enforcement reports: Aug. 19-21
- Payton Cornish joins Haddox Reid Eubank Betts PLLC
- Mississippi sets rules for colleges, stadiums; Lauderdale County adds 34 new COVID-19 cases
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.