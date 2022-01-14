GIVING BACK

Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star
The East Mississippi HUB for Volunteers and Nonprofits, the United Way of East Mississippi and Multi-County Community Service Agency teamed up Friday to host a personal hygiene drive benefiting local students in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. Volunteers from the two agencies accepted donations of shampoo, deodorant, toothbrushes and other hygiene items to be distributed to local students who may not have access to those items at home. Pictured are Hazel Brassfield, Sabrina Wilson, Anita Wallace, Chloe Woodall and Casey Culpepper.
