Giving back: MCC hosts spring blood drive

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Ruston Russell came to the Meridian Community College campus Tuesday to help others by donating blood.
A frequent donor, Russell said he participates because his dad had cancer years ago. “I have given blood ever since,” he said.
Russell was among the 43 community and campus residents who took part in the first day of the two-day MCC Campus Life Blood drive conducted by Mississippi Blood Services.
“Giving blood is vitally important, especially now,” said LeAnne Motes, campus life coordinator. Dana Brohaugh, marketing representative with Mississippi Blood Services, echoed Motes, noting that fewer people are donating because of the pandemic. She added that some 250 units a day are needed to meet the hospital’s supply.
Motes said the College has a proud tradition of giving back to the community in many ways. “The blood drive is just one way to help ensure our community has everything it needs,” Motes added.
Donors received a free T-shirt and a $10 Visa gift card from Mississippi Blood Services along with their names entered in a random drawing for a $50 gift card to the campus bookstore, Eagle’s Nest, Motes added.
