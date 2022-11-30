Girls with Pearls travels the world

photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star
Young girls in Meridian Public School District took their taste buds on a worldwide adventure Wednesday as the girls’ mentorship program Girls with Pearls hosted its Tastes of the World event. Girls were treated to samples of food from Mexico, Jamaica, Italy and more as they moved through the different stations set up in the Meridian High School gymnasium.
Alyssa Lanier, an MHS graduate and former Girls with Pearls mentee turned mentor, who addressed the girls Wednesday about the importance of self worth and loving oneself said the mentorship program taught her the same values she spoke on.
Tastes of the World, Lanier said, is a fun event, but it also helps girls to try new things and develop respect for other cultures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.