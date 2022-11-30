photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star

Girls with Pearls travels the world

Girls with Pearls' Chloe Braxton talks about Italian cuisine Wednesday as the girls' mentorship program hosted Tastes of the World at Meridian High School.
Girls with Pearls travels the world

Alyssa Lanier, a former mentee who now mentors others through the Girls with Pearls program, talked with Meridian Public School District girls about the importance of recognizing self worth Wednesday at the Tastes of the World Program.
Girls with Pearls travels the world

Angela Turner checks that everything is in place on her table representing Mexico at Girls with Pearls' Tastes of the World at Meridian High School on Wednesday.

Young girls in Meridian Public School District took their taste buds on a worldwide adventure Wednesday as the girls’ mentorship program Girls with Pearls hosted its Tastes of the World event. Girls were treated to samples of food from Mexico, Jamaica, Italy and more as they moved through the different stations set up in the Meridian High School gymnasium.

Girls with Pearls travels the world

Samples of three italian sauces and fresh breadsticks lay ready for students to dig in Wednesday at Meridian High School.

Alyssa Lanier, an MHS graduate and former Girls with Pearls mentee turned mentor, who addressed the girls Wednesday about the importance of self worth and loving oneself said the mentorship program taught her the same values she spoke on.

Tastes of the World, Lanier said, is a fun event, but it also helps girls to try new things and develop respect for other cultures.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video