Gipson urges public to refrain from 'panic buying' gas

Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.