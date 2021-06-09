Gill to succeed Hudson in Marion

Larry Gill will be the Town of Marion’s next mayor after winning Tuesday’s election by a sizable lead.
Gill won 227 votes, or 57% of the vote, according to preliminary results. Eric W. Johnson garnered 95 votes, or 24% of the vote. Lisa Lindley won 97 votes, or 25% of the vote.
“I want to thank the people that supported me and helped me pull this through … and we’re going to make them proud over the next few years,” said Gill, who works as an insurance agent at The Insurance Center of Meridian.
Gill, who will succeed long-serving Mayor Elvis Hudson, said he wants to move Marion “in a forward direction” by making the town more marketable for potential businesses and increasing the number of homes built in the town.
“We have to increase our tax base in order to not increase taxes,” he noted.
As mayor, Gill will focus on public safety, economic growth and development, and the town’s youth, he said.
Marion voters also elected the town’s next board of aldermen, which is a board made up of five members. Barbara Anthony, Lou Ann Baylor, Stacy McInnis Blalock, Norman Coleman and Tammy Young won seats on the board.
Vote totals and percentages for candidates for board of aldermen
Barbara Anthony: 200 (50%)
Lou Ann Baylor: 252 (63%)
Stacy McInnis Blalock: 215 (54%)
Debbie Boswell: 162 (41%)
Norman Coleman: 245 (62%)
Rita S. Rawson: 188 (47%)
Bryan L. Ross: 125 (32%)
Tammy Young: 214 (54%)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.