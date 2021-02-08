Clarification: This article has updated the names of the Marion mayoral candidates to include a name that was omitted.
Three candidates are hoping to succeed Elvis Hudson as mayor of Marion after Hudson is not seeking another term.
With the deadline last Friday, Eric W. Johnson, Lisa Lindley and Larry Gill have qualified for the mayor's post.
The election for Marion’s mayor and aldermen will take place on June 8. Board of aldermen candidates who have qualified include Barbara Anthony, Stacy McInnis Blalock, Norman Coleman, Rita S. Rawson, Tammy Young, Lou Ann Baylor, Debbie Boswell and Bryan L. Ross.
Only five individuals will be elected to the board.
