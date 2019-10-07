Georgia woman pleads guilty to role in Jimmy John's robbery

A Georgia woman pleaded guilty in federal court Friday for her part robberies at two businesses, including a Jimmy John's restaurant in Meridian.
Sharae Threadgill, 21, of Georgia, pled guilty before Chief U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III to aiding and abetting two business robberies and the use of firearms to facilitate the robberies, U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent in Charge Michelle Sutphin with the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Monday.
Threadgill aided Jalen Sean Benton, 19, on March 25 in robberies of a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Meridian and of a McDonald's in Brandon, according to Hurst. Threadgill drove the vehicle used during both robberies and provided a firearm used in both robberies. She was arrested by Warren County Sheriff deputies in Vicksburg.
Threadgill is scheduled to be sentenced by Jordan at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2020. She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for aiding each robbery, and a minimum penalty of not less than seven years in prison and a $250,000 fine for aiding the use of a firearm to facilitate each robbery. The sentences would run consecutively, according to the announcement.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Jackson Police Department investigated the case. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lynn Murray.
This case is part of Project EJECT, an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi under the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods.
Benton was sentenced Sept. 13 by Jordan to 358 months, followed by five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.