Georgia man sentenced to federal prison for robbing Jimmy Johns in Meridian, other crimes

A Georgia man charged in two robberies and a carjacking in Mississippi is headed to federal prison.
Jalen Sean Benton, 19, was sentenced Friday by Chief U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III to 358 months, followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst, FBI Jackson Division Special Agent in Charge Michelle A. Sutphin and Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace announced in a news release.
Benton was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.
On March 25, Benton robbed the Jimmy Johns Restaurant in Meridian, then drove to Brandon, where he robbed a McDonald’s.
He was later caught in Vicksburg, where he was arrested after shooting at law enforcement and subsequently committing a carjacking, the news release said.
Benton was charged in a federal indictment on April 16 with carjacking, two business robberies, and using a firearm to commit each offense.
The case was investigated by the FBI and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lynn Murray.
This case is part of Project EJECT, an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi under the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods.
