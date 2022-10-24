Only two weeks are left before Mississippians head to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2022 general election, and Mississippi’s circuit clerks are asking all residents to make a plan to vote.
On the ballot, incumbent Republican Rep. Michael Guest is facing off with Democrat Shuwaski Young for Mississippi’s 3rd District Congressional seat.
Lauderdale County voters will also have a petition questions asking whether or not medical marijuana can be grown, processed or sold within the unincorporated areas of the county.
Unopposed incumbents for circuit, chancery and county court judges, as well as two county school board seats, will also appear on the ballot.
Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson encourages residents to double check their travel plans, vacations and business trips to make sure they will be in town on Nov. 8 to cast their vote. For those with scheduling conflicts, she said, absentee voting is open now.
“As a reminder, many voters go to the mountains, have conferences or conventions, during this election cycle every yea and know they need to vote absentee,” she said via email.
Some residents, such as long-haul truck drivers, residents working for the railroad or college students studying far away, need to vote absentee on a regular basis, Johnson said.
Lauderdale County no longer uses the touch screen voting machines that were responsible for long lines at some polling locations. Since returning to paper ballots, Johnson said the lines are no longer an issue voters need to worry about.
While in-person voting is strongly encouraged whenever possible, Johnson said those needing to vote absentee are encouraged to do so as soon as possible.
The Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s office will be open 8a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 29 for those unable to vote absentee during the office’s weekday hours.
