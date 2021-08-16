In keeping up-to-date with the latest COVID-19 information daily, Meridian Community College officials have developed a unique communication tool, a digital gauge, to share with students, faculty, staff, and community.
Found on the College’s website, meridiancc.edu, the color-coded digital gauge notes MCC’s four-level system of COVID-19 operations, green, yellow, purple, and red. Green is the lowest level of emergency operation, while red notes the highest level of COVID-19 threat.
The College’s COVID-19 Campus Plan was developed to enable MCC students and employees to study and work in a college environment that is as normal as possible while still taking precautions to keep students, employees, and visitors safe and healthy.
With input from college, medical and health professionals, and guidance from state authorities, the plan continues to evolve to reflect information about COVID-19 and the latest recommended practices and procedures.
“Since March of 2020, Meridian Community College as well as the community as a whole have been affected, and the coronavirus has challenged our sense of normalcy. This has been an unprecedented time in our College's history. MCC officials maintain communication with the Mississippi State Department of Health and other health officials and rely on their expertise and guidance to take appropriate precautions to protect our students, employees, and visitors,” said MCC President Thomas Huebner.
For details, go to https://meridiancc.edu/covid19/index.html
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.