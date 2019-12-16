Gary Houston resigns from Meridian school board

Gary Houston resigned from the Meridian Public School District Board of Trustees during the board's meeting Monday night.
"It's bittersweet," Houston said. "It's been a great journey for me and it's been a wonderful experience serving on the board."
Houston served on the board for five years and was president for three of those years. During his time on the board, Houston said the district faced numerous challenges, such as teacher shortages.
But he noted, he's seen things improve over that time. Five years ago, the district was losing more than 150 teachers year, but now it's losing from 60 to 70 a year.
Meridian Mayor Percy Bland has nominated Ron Turner, the executive director of the Meridian Housing Authority, to fill the seat vacated by Houston. The city council is expected to vote on Turner's appointment at its meeting on Tuesday.
Other business
In other business, the board approved $45,700 for Edmunds Engineering to design and oversee the installation of HVAC equipment at the boys and girls' gyms at Meridian High School school.
The money for the improvements will come from district funds, according to Clay Sims, the operations manager for the district.
Work on the project is expected to start next summer, Sims said.
The district plans to put air conditioning in boys' gym first and the girls' gym later. Board members said the improvements will help the school's athletic program.
