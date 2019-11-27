Arrangements have been made for Almond Turner, who died Nov. 23 in Meridian.
The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, at Springfield Baptist Church, located at 1877 Iris Drive SE in Conyers, Georgia.
Almond was a retired assistant police chief and school board member from Covington, Georgia. The Covington Police Department confirmed a visition prior to the funeral; however, a specific time has not been given.
In lieu of flowers, the Turner family has requested donations be made to the Covington Police Who Care Fund at the CPD, located at 1143 Oak St. SE, Covington, GA 30014-2816.
As of Wednesday morning, Turner has not been brought back home from Meridian, where he was fatally shot Saurday night.
"We are still waiting for word on the escort of Chief Turner back to Covington," the CPD said.
"The tentative plan is for Chief Turner to be escorted from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport back to Covington by the Covington Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol, and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office."
