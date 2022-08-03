FUN FOR ALL: Mississippi Children's Museum - Meridian becomes sensory inclusive

Children with sensory needs will feel welcome at the Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian, as the center recently partnered with KultureCity to make its programs and events sensory inclusive.
The certification process entailed museum staff being trained by medical professionals on how to recognize guests with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. MCM-Meridian is the first museum in Mississippi to obtain it.
“Everyone has had training who works with the public, a training which is now part of our onboarding process for anybody new to the museum,” said Claire Huff, the director of education and programming at the museum. “This place is loud, bright, and beautiful, but for some children that sound is overwhelming.
“We had a sensory day in April for those with sensory issues to come and experience the museum with their parents and caregivers. We turned off the loud exhibits, and turned down the lighting. We hope to do this twice a year in the spring and fall.”
Sensory bags, equipped with noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads will be available to all guests who may feel overwhelmed. Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions. One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to over stimulation and noise.
“This is truly a concern of parents who have children with challenges, because they are afraid of how they may act in the museum,” Huff emphasized. “So, we are trying to make this as inclusive and as inviting as we can. We want children of all ages and stages, and with all abilities to really enjoy this museum and be able to engage."
“Our communities are what shapes our lives and to know that the Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing,” said Uma Srivastava, the executive director of KultureCity. “We’re honored to partner with the museum to provide a truly inclusive experience for all guests.”
Prior to attending an event, families can download the free KultureCity App where one can view what sensory features are available and where they can access them.
