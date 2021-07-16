Funeral services for Mr. Jack H. Smith will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Jay McElroy officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Kemper Co. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrust…
LEESBURG, Ga. [ndash] Paul G Dover Sr., 65, of Leesburg, Ga. passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his residence after a long battle with advanced heart failure. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor on July 18, 2021, at 195 Hank Drive Leesburg, GA 31763 at 1 p.m. His remains have…
Graveside services for Mrs. Ellisteen Stampley are Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Chapel Hill Cemetery, Pachuta. Visitation: Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 9-10 a.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.
