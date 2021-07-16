LEESBURG, Ga. [ndash] Paul G Dover Sr., 65, of Leesburg, Ga. passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his residence after a long battle with advanced heart failure. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor on July 18, 2021, at 195 Hank Drive Leesburg, GA 31763 at 1 p.m. His remains have…