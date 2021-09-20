FUN AT THE MAKER FAIRE
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Graveside Services for Mr. Grover Ezell will be held Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Olive UMC Cemetery, Carmichael. Visitation: Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home, Quitman.
Graveside Services for Mr. Ellis Sloan will be held Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Newton. Visitation: Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Amos Alton Ratcliff, Sr., 83 of Meridian, who died Friday, September 17, 2021 at his residence.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Timothy Nettles, 59 of Meridian, who died Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center, Meridian.
Funeral services for Mark Andrew Giles will be Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Church of the Way. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 12-12:45 p.m. at the church.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'We will miss our friends the most': Smiths bid farewell to Meridian
- Top twenty under 40 honored in Meridian Home & Style magazine
- Meridian's Vaughn receives championship ring for record 200-meter performance
- Two Meridian men arrested after chase
- Law enforcement reports for Sept. 17
- FOOTBALL ROUNDUP (Sept. 17, 2021): West Lauderdale wins big at Southeast Lauderdale 49-15
- CLIMBING THE LADDER: Longtime firefighter Jason Collier takes the lead as Meridian Fire Chief
- Diet and weight training paying off for Clarkdale RB Mason Horne
- Strong running game, senior leadership has NCA on a roll early this season
- Law enforcement reports for Sept. 13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.