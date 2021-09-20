FUN AT THE MAKER FAIRE

photos by Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

Artist Cary Haycox demonstrates a printing technique to Carra Purvis during the Maker Faire at the Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum at historic Soulé Steam Works in Meridian on Saturday. The event featured demonstrations on robotics, science, art, metal casting and drones. 

Artist Larenzo Harry works on a drawing during the fair. 

