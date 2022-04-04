Fun at the Maker Faire

photos by Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

Emma Crocker, Abby Crocker and Molly Clarke demonstrate printing techniques at Carey Haycox’s booth during the 7th Annual Maker Faire Meridian at the Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum at the Soulé Steam Feed Works on Saturday. The event featured demonstrations ranging from robotics to metal casting and other activities. 
Fun at the Maker Faire

Alan Tynes, a member of the Lamar Robotics Team, demonstrates a robot during the event. 
Fun at the Maker Faire

Bennett Windham and his father Aaron check out a xylophone at a the Meridian Symphony Association’s Instrument Zoo. 

