Fun at the Fall Festival

photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star

Mason Thomas enjoys petting the animals Wednesday at The Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library’s Fall Festival. The event offered a variety of events, including pumpkin painting, a petting zoo, food vendors and more.
Kaycee Lewis, left, Liam Lewis and Kennedy Bailey show off their artistic pumpkins decorated at the pumpkin painting station Wednesday at Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library's Fall Festival.
Dylan Walker, 3, feeds a goat at the petting zoo Wednesday during the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library's Fall Festival.

