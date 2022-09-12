Fun at 'Fork & Fete'

photos by Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

The MAX was packed Friday night for ‘Fork & Fete’, which featured music from Blue Mother Tupelo as well as appearances by celebrity Chefs David Crews of Cleveland and Soul Food Queen Mary Johnson of Indianola. The event was a benefit for The MAX’s Success Program, a week-long immersive experience for Mississippi high school students designed to further their interest in the arts. 
BJ Ray and Melanie Mitchell were all smiles during ‘Fork & Fete’. 

