Fun at Earth's Bounty

photos by Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

2-year old Naomi Powell of Toomsuba plays with a bubble gun during Earth's Bounty on Saturday.  The event, which features a variety of vendors and activities, is held the first Saturday of the month at Singing Brakeman Park in Meridian. 

 
Fun at Earth's Bounty

Lauderdale County 4-H member Jacob Kitchens holds his prize-winning chicken. 
Fun at Earth's Bounty

Linda's Homemade Goodies is a popular booth at Earth's Bounty. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video