Full Moon on Fifth kicks off new season with guest artist

Byron Vaughns

Emmy award-winning producer, animator and director Byron Vaughns will be a guest artist at Friday’s season opener of the Downtown Meridian family event Full Moon on Fifth.

The award-winning illustrator will be featured in Full Moon’s Pop Art Gallery, where he will showcase some of his works as well as his Emmy award. Due to a change of venue, March’s event will be presented as Full Moon on Rails and will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the Meridian Railroad Museum on Front Street.

“This is a one-time venue change, held in partnership with the Railroad Museum,” said Julie Norman, a spokesman for the Arts and Community Events Society (ACES), which produces Full Moon on Fifth.

Vaughns is known for his work as a storyboard artist or director for a number of cartoons – including “Animaniacs,” “The Pink Panther," “He-Man and The Masters of the Universe,” “Alvin & the Chipmunks,” “The Smurfs”

“Casper’s Haunted Christmas” and “Tiny Toon Adventures” – as well as his

2006 Universal Pictures animated film “The Adventures of Brer Rabbit.”

Other highlights of the event include railroad-themed kids’ crafts, mini-train rides, music by Southern Drive, food and beverage vendors, art and Full Moon’s signature string lights and two giant illuminated moons. Admission is free.

