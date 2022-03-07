Bill Graham / The Meridian Star
Diana Daniel and Daniel Houze play a tune during Full Moon on 5th in Meridian Friday evening. The event featured live music, food and art exhibits.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: March 7, 2022 @ 8:27 pm
PHILADELPHIA - Services for Bobbie Ruth Anthony are Friday, March 11, 2022, at 2 p.m., from McClain-Hays Chapel with burial at Tucker Cemetery in Kemper County. Visitation is Thursday, March 10, from 5-8 p.m. at McClain-Hays Funeral Home.
Graveside services for Mr. Henry Sanders will be held Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 2 p.m., at East Galilee MBC Cemetery, Rose Hill. Viewing: Wednesday, March 9, 2022, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Chapel #1, Quitman.
STARKVILLE [ndash] Mildred Hammack Jacob went to be with her Lord and Savior, beside her husband Paul on March 3, 2022. She was 97 years old. Mildred was born in Trenton, Ky., and attended the University of Tennessee. She served as the secretary at Overstreet Elementary School in Starkville,…
