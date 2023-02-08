A change to the intersection of Front Street and 22nd Avenue went into effect Tuesday to improve the flow of traffic downtown, the city said.
Eastbound traffic on Front Street will now use the left lane for both through traffic and left-hand turns onto 22nd Avenue. The right lane will be used only for right turns only.
Neel-Schaffer Engineer Gabe Faggard, who serves as project manager for the Sela Ward revitalization project, first announced the changes in November. He said the previous configuration of using the right lane for both through turns and right-hand turns was causing backups during peak travel hours.
The city council previously approved a change order to pay $14,926 to Webster Electric to rewire the traffic lights to match the changes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.