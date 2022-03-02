Friday's 'Full Moon on 5th' offers food, music and art

No need to look in the sky for the moon on Friday, March 4 as the Full Moon on 5th event will be shining brightly in downtown Meridian.
Full Moon on 5th, which runs from 6 -9 p.m. Friday, will be the first event produced solely by the Arts and Community Events Society (ACES). It's envisioned to be the first in a three-part festival series to be produced by the group.
Billed as a block party experience, café lights will crisscross 5th Street between 22nd and 23rd Avenue. Meridian favorite The Daniel Houze Band will play throughout the night, and food vendors will treat festival goers to delectable dishes.
Among the edible selections, Charcuterie Chick will have walking charcuterie cones, and ACES team will be grilling hot dogs. The Island 601 brings Caribbean flavors, and Clean Plate will offer acai bowls. Culpepper Crawfish & Seafood will serve up bisque while Mitchell Distributing and Magnolia Beverage, sponsors of the event, will set up for cold beverages.
In addition to food and music, Full Moon on 5th will feature a pop-up art gallery. Brejenn Allen, Kaelyn Guerin, and Mykiya Oliver are the featured artists for the exhibit located in the Revere Photography Gallery next to The Island 601 restaurant.
Allen, a local marketing strategist, will present her painting and digital artwork. A graduate of the Art Institute of Chicago, Allen returned to Meridian in 2020.
“I feel like I came out on this Earth as an artist – it’s my passion,” said Allen, whose work centers on race, politics, and social media/internet culture. “When the pandemic hit, I moved back to my home in Kemper County and began making face masks. This was in the very beginning when the masks were not plentiful. Soon, I was creating custom masks for Dr. Elizabeth Trest and Dr. Virginia Carney Nelson. Those creations led to more than 500 orders from local hospitals.”
Guerin, an interior design student and Marine veteran, will present her crochet garments and mixed media art. Oliver is a digital artist whose pieces focus on hip hop and pop culture.
The gallery showing will be available to the public on Mar. 5, 11, and 12.
Julia Norman, ACES board member and chair for Full Moon on 5th says, “The Arts & Community Events Society was formed last year. It’s an awesome group of people that love Meridian and see our potential. Part of our mission is to create economic opportunities for artists and to grow the creative economy of Meridian. We are so rich in talented artists, and it is important that we show that off.”
