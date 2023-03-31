Friday brings potential for severe weather

As Lauderdale County residents head into the weekend, the National Weather Service in Jackson is warning there is once again the potential for severe weather.
Severe thunderstorms are likely across much of the northern area of the state Friday evening, with the severe weather threat reaching the Lauderale County area early Saturday morning. Forecasters warned the storms could bring damaging winds up to 60 mph, hail up to a quarter in size and potential tornadoes.
The storm warning comes a week after tornadoes ripped through parts of the state killing at least 21 people. Rolling Fork, a small town in Sharkey County, was decimated with more than 300 homes and businesses damaged or destroyed.
Residents are encouraged to keep an eye on the forecast heading into the weekend and make sure they have several ways to receive weather notifications.
Lauderdale County residents can receive alerts through the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency by texting their zip code to 888777.
City of Meridian residents can receive alerts through the city’s emergency notification system by texting “MERIDIANMS” to 99411 or by following the link available on the city’s website and social media pages.
In the event of a tornado, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency urges residents to go the lowest level of their home and find a small, interior room without windows, such as a closet, hallway or bathroom. Mobile home owners should take shelter in a nearby building or in a ditch or low-lying area.
Once in a safe place, MEMA said residents should not leave until the tornado warning for the area has expired.
