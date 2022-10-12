Why is there a write-in space?
By law, the write-in space has always been listed in every elections, with any type voting device, in case a candidate passes away or becomes disqualified, etc.
If any name is put in the write-in space for fun, will it count?
No
Can you skip anything on the ballot and my ballot still count?
Yes, but we hope you will vote your entire ballot
Do unopposed candidates need my vote?
Unopposed candidates would always appreciate your vote
What does non-partisan mean?
Judicial Judges and school board do not run by “party”
Do we need our voter registration card to vote?
No, but it often helps the poll worker with names and the voter know the correct precinct location as some voters have two different locations.
Is voter ID required in Mississippi?
Yes. Most have a driver’s license, or state issued ID, military ID, gun permit ID, School ID, and any government issued ID is acceptable
Is out of state driver's license acceptable?
Yes
If driver's license has expired is it acceptable?
Yes, as long as the expiration date is not beyond ten years.
What type election is this year?
This is our federal year, often referred to as mid-term with Congress, Judicial Judges, two county school boards.
Does everyone vote on country school board?
Only if you are in those districts, 1and 2, which is reflected on your voter registration card.
What is helpful on the voter registration card?
Your county precinct location, city ward precinct if you are inside the city limits, senate and house, supervisor and election commissioner, justice court and constable and county school board districts, as they all have their own boundary and district lines.
What elections will be next year, in 2023?
That will be our Countywide/Statewide from Governor to Constable
When is the next presidential federal cycle?
2024
For more information about elections, contact the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s Office at 601-482-9731.
