Cold weather is expected across most of the state this weekend as a weather pattern moves through the region bringing freezing temperatures and high winds to East Mississippi.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Lauderdale County beginning at 6 p.m. Friday and lasting until 3 p.m. Saturday. North winds of 20-24 mph are expected with gusts reaching up to 40 mph.
Beginning at midnight Friday, Lauderdale County is under a freeze warning with temperatures expected to dip down as low as 28 degrees. The National Weather Service warned freezing temperatures could damage or kill plants and freeze water pipes.
Residents are encouraged to leave outdoor pipes dripping and drain in-ground sprinkler systems to avoid freezing.
Rain transitioning into snow Friday and Saturday also create the possibility of snow and ice accumulation on bridges and roads. Residents are urged to use caution when driving and pay attention to local emergency updates. The freeze warning will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday.
