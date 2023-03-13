Freezing temps expected Monday, Tuesday night

Residents will want to bundle up Monday night as temperatures are expected to dip below freezing across much of the state.
The National Weather Service in Jackson issued a freeze warning from 1-9 a.m. Tuesday as sub-zero temperatures arrive. The NWS said temperatures of about 30 degrees are possible.
In addition to the freeze warning, a freeze watch is also in effect for Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to drop to about 29 degrees and remain below freezing for several hours.
The freezing conditions have the potential to kill crops and cause damage to unprotected plumbing, the NWS said.
Ahead of the cold, residents are encouraged to protect plants and drain in-ground sprinkler systems. Water pipes should be wrapped or allowed to drip to prevent freezing.
Nighttime low temperatures are expected to warm back up Wednesday, with temperatures of about 38 degrees.
