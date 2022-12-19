Freezing temps ahead of holiday weekend

East Mississippi residents are encouraged to bundle up as they head out to holiday events this weekend as temperatures are expected to be at or below freezing.
Temperatures are forecast to fall into the low teens Thursday night and could potentially remain below freezing until Sunday as an arctic front descends on the southeast region. Forecasters warned the weather could threaten holiday travel and endanger lives as it makes its way through the state.
“We’re looking at much-below normal temperatures, potentially record-low temperatures leading up to the Christmas holiday,” said Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told the Associated Press.
While temperatures alone will be well below freezing, the National Weather Service in Jackson warned strong winds could further exacerbate the risk of hypothermia and damage to plumbing systems.
“Strong and gusty winds ushering in the cold will likely result in wind chill readings below zero in the significant threat area, especially from late Thursday night through Friday,” the National Weather Service Jackson said via social media. “Hypothermia will be likely with prolonged exposure, and exposed pipes could be damaged.”
Mississippi Emergency Management Agency encouraged residents to keep an eye on the weather when planning holiday gatherings.
“Stay weather aware as dangerously cold weather movies in this week,” the agency said via Twitter.
As the sub-freezing temperatures approach, residents are encouraged to make plans to protect people, pets, plants and pipes. Those traveling for the holiday are also reminded to drive safely and be prepared to encounter ice and other hazards on the way.
The front is expected to pass through the region throughout the rest of the week, with temperatures rising to around 37 degrees on Christmas Day.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
