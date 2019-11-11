The National Weather Service regional office in Jackson issued a freeze warning for Lauderdale County and surrounding counties, effected 4 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Several hours of sub-freezing temperatures are expected, with low temperatures in the lower to middle 20s Wednesday morning, according to the Weather Service. Gusty winds will result in wind chills in the teens to lower 20s.
The warning covers portions of central and south Mississippi and northeast Louisiana.
The conditions are expected to kill crops, sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, according to the Weather Service.
To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing, according to the Weather Service.
Cold air is sweeping the country. More than 950 flights were canceled at Chicago's airports.
An American Airlines flight from Meridian to Chicago scheduled to depart at 12:25 p.m. Monday was delayed, according to the Meridian Regional Airport website. As of 4 p.m., a flight from Chicago was still scheduled to arrive at 10:37 p.m. Monday.
NAS Meridian is delaying its start to 10 a.m. for all on-base activities on Tuesday due to inclement weather. Tenants and contractor personnel should contact their commands to verify their report time, according to an NAS news release.
