Fraud indictment involved Meridian parks department time sheets

Kelvin McGruder Sr., the former director of Meridian's parks and recreation department, is accused of preparing fraudulent time sheets to the city of Meridian, according to a grand jury indictment.
The indictment, filed Nov. 14 in Lauderdale County Circuit Court, states: "Kelvin Bernard McGruder, Sr. in Lauderdale County, Mississippi, between the dates of December 1, 2016 through April 30, 2018, did, with intent to defraud the City of Meridian, knowingly and willingly, make false, fraudulent statements or representations, knowing the same to be false and fraudulent, in that he did prepare fraudulent time sheets on behalf of Kelvin Bernard McGruder, Jr., to the City of Meridian and based upon said false and fraudulent statements or representations, Kelvin Bernard McGruder, Sr. did receive monetary compensation in the sum of Three Hundred Twenty Nine Dollars and Forty Three Cents ($329.43), in violation of Section 97-7-10 of the Mississippi Code of 1972, Annotated and contrary to the form of the statute in such cases made and provided and against the peace and dignity of the State of Mississippi."
McGruder was charged with making fraudulent statements and representations, a felony.
Mayor Percy Bland said the time sheets referenced in the indictment would have been time sheets from the parks and recreation department during the time McGruder served as director.
Kelvin Bernard McGruder Jr. previously worked part time in the parks and recreation department while his father was the director, according to Bland.
This summer, Meridian finalized a new citywide electronic time-keeping system and every department was retrained, Bland said.
The mayor said that system was not the result of the investigation, but an internal plan to create a more modern time sheet process.
McGruder surrendered to agents from the auditor's office at the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department Wednesday and was released on a $5,000 bond, according to Logan Reeves, a media relations representative with the auditor's office.
“I want to thank the investigators on my staff for their work on this case,” State Auditor Shad White said in a statement Thursday. “Together with District Attorney (Kassie) Coleman’s office, they worked hard to secure an indictment, and I feel confident the prosecution will be successful.”
McGruder waived a formal reading of the indictment and entered a plea of not guilty on Wednesday in the 10th Circuit Court, according to court documents. A pretrial conference is scheduled Jan. 9. A trial is scheduled Feb. 11.
McGruder declined to comment and referred The Meridian Star to his attorney, Joseph Denson.
A message left for Denson was not returned by late Thursday afternoon.
McGruder was terminated in July 2018 for being in contact with a city council member during his suspension.
Bland previously said that when McGruder was placed on administrative leave, he was told not to contact other city employees in light of a state audit into the parks and recreation department.
In September 2018, McGruder filed a lawsuit, saying the city retaliated against him after he reported that other employees had violated city policies or abused flex/ comp time.
"The City had a legitimate governmental reason to suspend and ultimately terminate McGruder that had nothing to do with his race or any alleged retaliation," the city's response said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.