Frances White honored with flag presentation

A woman who dedicated her life to service was honored Thursday when an American flag was presented to her husband of 42 years.
“She got to serve people in a different way, and she got the biggest thrill every time she would resolve an issue for a veteran,” Carl White said of his wife, Frances, who died on May 1 at age 66.
For the last eight years, Mrs. White served Congressman Gregg Harper and Congressman Michael Guest as a special assistant for constituent services. Before that, she was an English teacher for 20 years.
“Frances was a great friend to veterans of the Third District and East Mississippi for many years," Guest said in an email. "Her kind and giving nature made her an exceptional public servant and I’m thankful she was recognized for her service to our veterans."
Following Mrs. White's death, a flag was flown at the Mississippi Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Newton on May 4. That flag was given to her husband during a ceremony at the Lauderdale County Courthouse on Thursday.
“It would have meant a lot to her,” Carl White said after receiving the flag. “She would have been thrilled."
