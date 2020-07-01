Fourth of July events planned around East Mississippi

While the COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on many Fourth of July events in the Meridian area, some are still planning ways to celebrate Independence Day.
Both the City of Meridian and Pearl River Resort have canceled their annual celebrations.
From 9 a.m.-5 p.m on Saturday, The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience will celebrate the Fourth of July with a family picnic.
Families are welcome to pack a picnic lunch and social distance while listening to Britt Gully on the courtyard stage at noon. There will be ice cold watermelon, games with prizes, and a food truck.
Discount admission to The MAX exhibits: $5 adults, $1 youth 6-17, kids 5 and under plus members free.
From 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Earth’s Bounty features fun for the entire family. Plenty of vendors will be set up to serve customers. Fresh, local produce will include tomatoes, corn, squash and snap beans, plus locally caught, frozen catfish.
Other goods include honey, baked goods, goat’s milk products and homemade canned goods. Singer songwriter Daniel Howze is set to perform.
Masks are required during the event.
For those who want to celebrate a day early, there will be fireworks and more on Friday, July 3, at Turkey Creek in Decatur and Archusa Creek Water Park in Quitman.
Come enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Turkey Creek in Decatur where the Decatur Volunteer Fire Department will start selling pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, and chips at 5 p.m. along with Mr. Mike’s Yogurt.
Fireworks start at 9 p.m. and the fee is $10 per vehicle. Turkey Creek is located at 142 Parkway in Decatur.
Over at Archusa Creek Water Park in Quitman, bring the family for live music by The Rascoe-Thomas Band, a boat parade, food and lot of good old-fashioned fun beginning at 7 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m.
Bring lawn chairs and blankets. The fee is $10 per vehicle. Food proceeds benefit the Quitman Fire Department.
