The City of Meridian’s Fourth of July Celebration is back this year — with fireworks, live music and food.
“After a year off from COVID, we’re coming back, so we’re really excited about that,” said Laura Carmichael, the city’s Community Development Director.
The celebration at Bonita Lakes Park on Sunday, July 4 will feature a show by Ocean Springs band Unfazed. The band plays a variety of musical genres.
Bonita Lakes will open at 3:30 p.m. on July 4, and food vendors will start selling food at the park at 4 p.m. Unfazed’s show will begin at around 6:30 p.m. Carmichael said the music will be set up on the boat ramp side of the park's upper lake.
Readers Poll: July Fourth
Do you plan to attend July Fourth in Meridian?
The event will end with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.
Parking will be available at Bonita Lakes and at Uptown Meridian. A shuttle bus will start running from the Tuesday Morning parking lot to Bonita Lakes at 5:30 p.m.
