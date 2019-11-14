Four volunteer fire departments in Lauderdale County responded to a structure fire Wednesday morning.
Lauderdale County Fire Coordinator Allan Dover said around 10:51 a.m. on Wednesday, volunteer fire departments from Bailey, Samdale, Martin and Collinsville responded to the fire on King Road.
Dover said the fire was called in after a volunteer firefighter from the Toomsuba area spotted smoke.
No was home when the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported, but the home and three vehicles were destroyed in the blaze, Dover said. The fire was not contained until 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Dover said the cause of the fire is undetermined, and the victims are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
