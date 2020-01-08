Foundation work underway for Mississippi Children's Museum-Meridian

Foundation work is underway this week for the Mississippi Children's Museum-Meridian off 22nd Avenue.
Crews began to pour concrete at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning and planned to continue through Thursday.
"It is a critical step for us to really be able to see the building start coming out of the ground," said Executive Director Elizabeth Wilson.
Supporters and community leaders broke ground on the eight-acre property in October.
The museum will have 9,500 square feet of exhibits, which aim to spark imagination and encourage healthy habits.
The construction phase for some of the exhibits is about to begin off-site, Wilson said.
More than 400 donors have contributed to the project and the museum is still working to raise close to $500,000.
The Meridian City Council voted Tuesday to donate water meters and permit fees and charges to the museum, an amount of $2,123.
The museum's fourth annual Dr. Seuss’ Silly Birthday Celebration is set for February 29.
The 25,000-square-foot facility is expected to open in early 2021.
