A former member of the Tribal Council for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians pleaded guilty to one count of federal wire fraud on Dec. 3, the Department of Justice announced.
Between August 2016 and November 2018, Randy Lamar Anderson, 46, forged hotel bills and receipts and submitted them to the Tribal government in claims for reimbursement, according to a DOJ press release.
A federal grand jury indicted Anderson on Feb. 6, 2019, and charged him with one count of theft and two counts of wire fraud for defrauding the Choctaw Tribal government, according to the DOJ. Anderson’s term on the Tribal Council has expired since the indictment, and he did not run for re-election.
Chief U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III will sentence Anderson on March 3, 2021 at 9:30 a.m, according to the press release. He faces a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $250,000.
