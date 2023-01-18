Former NFL player arrested in Mississippi on kidnap charge

Associated Press, File

FILE - Jerrell Powe, of the Washington Redskins, poses for a photo in June 2016. Powe, a former University of Mississippi and NFL football player has been arrested in Mississippi on kidnapping charges. He remained jailed Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in the Jackson, Miss., suburb of Ridgeland, Miss., with no bail set. It is unclear if he has a lawyer to speak for him.