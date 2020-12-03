A former Meridian police officer pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of federal extortion, according to a Department of Justice press release.
In April 2020, Royric “Roy” Benamon, then a Meridian police officer, pulled over a driver in Lauderdale County at night, according to the DOJ.
He solicited and received a cash payment from the driver in exchange for not issuing the driver a ticket, according to the press release.
Eddie Kelly, the City of Meridian’s chief administrative officer, said earlier this year that Benamon, 27, resigned on April 26.
On July 28, a federal grand jury charged Benamon with two counts of extortion. He pled guilty to one count before Chief U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III on Wednesday.
His sentencing is planned for March 3, 2021. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the Department of Justice.
“There is almost no greater threat to our society than when public servants, especially law enforcement, betray the trust of the people and abuse their authority for their own personal gain,” U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst said in the release. “Bringing corrupt officials to justice is one of the highest priorities of this office, and we will continue to ensure that the public is protected and that criminals answer for their crimes.”
Erin Kelly contributed to this report.
