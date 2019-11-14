Former member of Choctaw Tribal Council charged with burglary, abusive sexual contact, witness tampering

A former member of the Tribal Council for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has been charged with burglary, sexual abusive contact, witness tampering, theft and embezzlement and wire fraud, United States Attorney Mike Hurst and Michelle A. Sutphin, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi announced in a news release.
An original indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Feb. 6 charged Randy Lamar Anderson, 46, of Conehatta, with defrauding the Tribal government.
According to the indictment, between March 2015 and December 2017, Anderson allegedly forged hotel bills and receipts, and submitted those documents to the Tribal government in claims for reimbursement for official business travel.
Since the original indictment was issued, Anderson’s term on the council expired, and he did not run for re-election.
On Feb. 13, Anderson appeared for arraignment on the original indictment before United States Magistrate Judge Linda R. Anderson in Jackson. The court released him on bond, subject to conditions including that he refrain from further violations the law while awaiting trial.
On Nov. 6, more charges were returned by a federal grand jury in a superseding indictment, alleging that Anderson, while subject to the conditions of his release on bond, entered the home of a female Choctaw Indian on Reservation lands on Aug. 25, and committed an abusive sexual contact of the woman.
The indictment also alleges that following that incident, Anderson engaged in witness tampering by attempting to intimidate and threaten the victim into not reporting his offense, as well as attempting to corruptly persuade and mislead the Choctaw Police Department into pressing criminal charges against her, to dissuade her from filing charges.
Anderson appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Linda R. Anderson for arraignment on the superseding indictment Thursday in Jackson.
He faces maximum penalties of five years in prison for theft from an Indian Tribal Organization; 20 years for each count of wire fraud; a mandatory minimum of three years for burglary, with a maximum of 25 years; a maximum of 15 years for abusive sexual contact; and up to 30 years for each count of witness tampering. Each count also can merit a fine of up to $250,000.
Anderson was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals to await a detention hearing scheduled for Nov. 19.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Theodore Cooperstein.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.