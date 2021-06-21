As a boy growing up in Biloxi, Meridian artist Mouise Richards would draw on anything he could get his hands on – scrap pieces of paper, the inside of a cereal box, cardboard stuffed inside a new shirt, the sand on the beach.
“I knew I was an artist from the time I was born because I used to draw in the sand on the beach. I would make sandcastles on the beach,” recalls Richards. “I would take my coloring book and they would have a simple design like a bird house, but I wouldn’t just color a bird house. I would add tree branches and draw birds and add this and that.
“I would go to the beach and get driftwood and start whittling,” he added. “I carved designs into it.”
Richards, who taught history in the Meridian Public School District for 32 years, is an eclectic artist who uses a wide range of mediums, including pen and ink, graphite, acrylics and wood.
“I like natural things like trees, landscapes and old buildings,” he said. “As far as people, I like to make up my own characters. I don’t do portraits.”
From the Biloxi lighthouse to Southern live oaks to beautiful boats drifting in the water, much of his work reflects the scenes of his youth. But he is also known for his pen and ink caricatures of fellow educators and his carvings of castles in Ivory soap and designs of nature in driftwood.
“Mouise was a history major in college, but his first love was art. He has incorporated much history in his art by drafting and drawing many images from his beloved Gulf Coast,” said Kate Cherry, executive director of the Meridian Museum of Art.
Cherry and her husband, Terry Cherry, also an artist, have known Richards since the 1970s when they were all three exhibitors at local Arts in the Park festivals.
“His technical ability is to be admired. His work does remind me of pointillism, but he uses lines instead,” she said. “I have always admired his drawings and only during the last few years did I learn that he painted also.”
Born into a large Catholic family, Richards grew up in Biloxi during the 1950s and 1960s along with five brothers and two sisters. He could see the Gulf from his yard. He and his siblings often walked the short distance to the beach, most times through a hotel lobby stopping to get a cool drink from the water fountain.
His years growing up on the Coast and the people who inspired him on his journey to become a history teacher and artist are recounted in a book he wrote and published in 2012, titled “The Bizarre Biloxi Bazaar.”
Richards’ love of history dates back to elementary school. His older sister, who was in eighth grade at the time, brought home her textbook from school. He read it and became fascinated with historical events, places and people.
Drawing, meanwhile, just came naturally to him.
“I had three older brothers who were very macho football players. It was a tough act to follow because I was not like that,” he laughed. “So, I had to do something to distinguish myself.”
He also became interested in music as a youngster, a trait he picked up from his father, Mouise Richards.
“My dad could play the harmonica and he could sing. He was vocalist for a lot of bands along the Coast before I was born,” Richards said. “He bought each of us a harmonica. None of my brothers could play it, but I knew I could play it as soon as I picked it up.”
Up until the COVID-19 pandemic, Richards was playing harmonica in the Museum Preservation Society Band, along with Terry Cherry and several other local artists, performing at art museum events.
“He is a great artist and a great musician,” said Terry Cherry, “and he is a good family man.”
Terry Cherry described his friend as a detailed artist who prefers pen-and-ink drawings. “He likes realism. He draws things the way they are, but he draws really creative things.”
He noted that Richards has been a great mentor to local young artists.
“He has motivated and inspired a lot of young people in the community, and he has done it for years,” said Terry Cherry.
Richards graduated from Biloxi High School in 1963 and Perkinston Junior College two years later. He graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with his bachelor’s degree in history in 1967.
That fall, he moved to Meridian and started teaching history at Northwest Junior High School.
“After my first year at Northwest, in the summer of ’68, that was the middle of the Tet Offensive in Vietnam so naturally I got drafted,” he said.
He enlisted for three years in the U.S. Army, spending his first year at Fort Polk in Louisiana then the next two years in Washington, D.C., working with satellite communications for the Department of Defense.
“I was very fortunate to get that position in Washington,” he recalled. “It was a tremendous learning experience for me and, as a historian, I was able to visit a lot of historical places in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and the surrounding area.”
Discharged from the military in 1971, Richards returned to Mississippi to enroll in graduate school at USM. He moved back to Meridian and started teaching American history at Kate Griffin Junior High School.
A co-worker at Kate Griffin introduced him to her roommate, Peggy Smith, who happened to teach American history at his old school, Northwest. The two hit it off and were married in 1972. They went on to raise two daughters: Shelley Richards, who lives in Nashville, and Susan Nordmeier, who lives in Oak Grove with her husband, Eric, and two children, Stella and Miles. Peggy Richards went on to teach history at Northwest Junior High for 35 years.
After seven years at Kate Griffin, Richards taught world history at Harris High School for a couple of years before moving to Meridian High School, where he taught American history for 22 years before retiring in 2002. He completed his master’s degree in American history in 1975 and later went on to obtain a specialist degree in American history from USM.
Richards was well known throughout the district for drawing caricatures of his fellow teachers during staff meetings. Even his students loved the drawings.
“I have done thousands of them of my students and fellow educators,” he said. “Students would beg me. ‘Mr. Richards, draw me. Draw me.’”
Richards said he is basically self-taught when it comes to art. He has never taken art lessons outside the basics he learned from his high school art teacher, but he has taken to heart advice given from fellow artists.
A long-time member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, Richards says he loves art because he finds it relaxing and therapeutic.
Drawing with pen and ink is his preferred medium of choice, but he also enjoys painting. He found himself to be good with watercolors when he was younger, but he considers working with oils to be slow and tedious and working with acrylic to be tricky because the paint dries too fast.
“Painting, most of the time, frustrates me because I can’t make it do what I want it to do,” he said. “But drawing, pen and ink, is probably my forte. Drawing, I just could lose myself. I just start creating and drawing and enjoying it.”
