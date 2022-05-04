Former director of veterans cemetery convicted of embezzlement

State Auditor Shad White on Wednesday announced Henry Gruno was convicted of embezzlement last month in Newton County Circuit Court.
Gruno, who served as director of the Mississippi Veterans Affairs cemetery in Newton, was arrested in March 2021 and charged with using more than $14,000 in MSVA funds to buy gas, toys, luggage and barbecue supplies.
“This crime is especially disheartening because the money this person stole was meant to maintain the final resting place for many of our veterans,” White said. “As the grandson of two veterans, I’m proud my office was able to be a part of holding this person accountable.”
White previously issued Gruno a letter demanding $29,818 of misspent funds and interest after his arrest last year.
Newton County Circuit Court Judge Caleb May sentenced Gruno to two years in prison and five years probation. Additionally, Gruno was ordered to pay more than $30,000 in restitution and court fees.
