Forest woman killed in car accident on I-20

A Scott County woman was killed in a car accident on Interstate 20 Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said the woman was traveling eastbound on I-20 when her vehicle left the road, flipped, then landed in a creek near mile marker 124.
The driver was identified as 22-year-old Ebony Holifield of Forest, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The MHP responded to the accident around 11:48 a.m.
Cobler said rain on the roadway likely caused the accident.
Rain is expected through the week around East Mississippi, and the National Weather Service in Jackson issued a flash flood watch for Lauderdale County and nearby counties until midnight Wednesday.
The watch area includes Kemper, Lauderdale, Neshoba and Newton counties. Areas of flash flooding are likely and some roads may be flooded or possibly closed.
